IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $560.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.91.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

