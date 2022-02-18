iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Down 0.8%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 354 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.79). 220,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 55,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357 ($4.83).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 337.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £699.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.
iEnergizer Company Profile (LON:IBPO)
Recommended Stories
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.