Ignition Hits Market Cap of $174,632.22 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $174,632.22 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,974.55 or 1.00277602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00068346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002420 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00019243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00363927 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,523,378 coins and its circulating supply is 1,510,205 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars.

