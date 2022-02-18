Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of IMGO opened at $23.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $934,460.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $10,709,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

