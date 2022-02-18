Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunome by 95.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Immunome by 8,271.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunome by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,462. Immunome has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -2.08.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IMNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.