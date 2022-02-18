indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Director Sells $85,231.64 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $85,231.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

INDI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

