Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Shares of INVVY opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. Indivior has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

