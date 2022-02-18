Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $4.40 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

