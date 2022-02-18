Insider Buying: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Buys $3,792,000.00 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74.

Shares of INDT opened at $76.10 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

