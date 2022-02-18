Insider Buying: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO Buys 5,800 Shares of Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Gregory Beattie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, John Gregory Beattie bought 1,000 shares of Inotiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $23,880.00.

Shares of NOTV stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.26. 1,138,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,649. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $564.43 million, a P/E ratio of -126.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOTV shares. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth $123,979,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Inotiv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inotiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at $20,363,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inotiv by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

