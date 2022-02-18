Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells 22,886 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $66.97.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.