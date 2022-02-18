Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total transaction of $8,231,070.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total transaction of $8,614,530.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total transaction of $8,663,370.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,646.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,002.02 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,800.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2,833.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.