Insider Selling: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells 93,110 Shares of Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.