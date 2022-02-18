Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BWB opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

