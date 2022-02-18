Insider Selling: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00.
BG stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $103.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74.
BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
