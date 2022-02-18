Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Sells 674 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAT opened at $194.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average is $205.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

