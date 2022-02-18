Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Sells 112 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Alison Sasser sold 112 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $10,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Alison Sasser sold 128 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $11,770.88.

MTH traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $93.44. 436,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,476. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

