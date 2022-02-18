Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Sells 112 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Alison Sasser sold 112 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $10,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Alison Sasser sold 128 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $11,770.88.
MTH traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $93.44. 436,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,476. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.35.
Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
