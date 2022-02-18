Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) Insider Sells 40,304 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) insider James Beaumont sold 40,304 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £78,995.84 ($106,895.59).

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.63) on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 175.56 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.76). The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £564.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLI shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.04) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.