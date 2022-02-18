Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Sells 4,852 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,003. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.