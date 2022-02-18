Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$348,625.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Joshua Share sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.89, for a total transaction of C$348,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,277.31.

TSE:PXT opened at C$27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.28 and a 52 week high of C$28.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.54.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.06.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.