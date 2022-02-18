Insider Selling: Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Sells 6,422 Shares of Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,575.52.

Richard Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$74,707.44.

Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.31. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$6.54.

Several analysts recently commented on YRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.68.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

