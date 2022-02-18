INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Down 28.0% in January

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 626,587 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,732,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 946,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIII remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

