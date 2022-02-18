Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

INTA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. 113,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. Intapp has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

