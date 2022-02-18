Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITGR stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. 12,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $101.61.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Integer by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Integer by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

