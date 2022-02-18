Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Merk Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

