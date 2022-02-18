InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 169,889 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

InterDigital stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.43. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

