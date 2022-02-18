InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. InterDigital updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IDCC stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $65.76. 2,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 34.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in InterDigital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

