Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

IVAC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

In other news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Intevac by 122.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 445,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intevac by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Intevac by 40.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.