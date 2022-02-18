Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVAC. TheStreet cut Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intevac by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intevac by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intevac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

