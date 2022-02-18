Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,184.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $56,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $496.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $580.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.69. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.14.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.