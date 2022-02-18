Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11,457.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,153,000 after buying an additional 8,664,807 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $1,184,000.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,401. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

