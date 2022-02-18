Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,199 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $106,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 311.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 113,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $1,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,571 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 277.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.48 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

