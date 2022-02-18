Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 126,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.