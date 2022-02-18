Invesco Ltd. Buys 49,684 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $88,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,602,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,485,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

