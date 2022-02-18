Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,464,056 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 164,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $82,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

NYSE:BUD opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

