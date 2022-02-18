Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avista were worth $71,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

