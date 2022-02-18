Invesco Ltd. Sells 25,491 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,491 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $84,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.02, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.83.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

