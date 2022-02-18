Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,410 put options on the company. This is an increase of 276% compared to the typical volume of 2,235 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $30,615,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $36.43 on Friday. Big Lots has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.