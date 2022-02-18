Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.25

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 200760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invitae by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invitae by 27.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 378,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Invitae by 35.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,088,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 550,964 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 23.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

