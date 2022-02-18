Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.25

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 200760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.76.
Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
