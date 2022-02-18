IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $441.43 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, IOST has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $441.43 million and $50.41 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00226452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00038059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

