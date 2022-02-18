IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Initiates Stock Buyback Program

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $138.08 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $128.70 and a 1 year high of $241.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

