IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Needham & Company LLC

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $128.70 and a 52-week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in IPG Photonics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

