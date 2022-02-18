Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Iridium Communications stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 121,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,998. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.33 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
