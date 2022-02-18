iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.10. 462,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iRobot by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in iRobot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

