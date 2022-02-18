iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 129,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $157.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.