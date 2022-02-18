iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

IVV traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.96. 626,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.04 and a 200 day moving average of $455.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

