J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.98) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.13) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 287 ($3.88).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.77) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 281.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.97. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

