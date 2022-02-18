Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.43. 3,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,291. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

