Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$41.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWEL shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$34.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 30.23. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$32.70 and a 1 year high of C$41.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

