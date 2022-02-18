Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Tate & Lyle stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 1,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $46.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $2.1823 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

